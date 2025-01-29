Zulum Emerges New Telegraph’s Gov Of The Year

Share

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has emerged as the New Telegraph’s Governor of the Year for his outstanding achievements in 2024.

Zulum will be honoured alongside seven other governors who will receive awards in education, infrastructure, health, projects, good governance, rural development, and the economy.

The Awards Ceremony was slated for Friday, February 21, 2025, at the Grand Ballroom, Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Zulum’s nomination was contained in a letter addressed to him which was signed by the Managing Director /Editor-in-Chief of Daily Telegraph Publishing Company Limited, Ayodele Aminu.

Mr Ayodele was quoted as saying “We have followed closely your activities since May 29, 2019, when you were sworn in as the Governor of Borno State and are of the firm belief that your utterances, activities and actions in the service of your people have fully justified the confidence reposed in you by the people of Borno State.”

“We recall that upon assumption of office, you inherited a state bogged down by insecurity, occasioned by the activities of Boko Haram. You took the great risk of visiting the war-ravaged communities to ascertain the true state of their infrastructure.

“You also took a tour of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camps across the state to empathise with the victims of the conflict, provide succour and renew their hopes of returning to their ancestral communities as soon as possible.”

“Today, you have not only rebuilt public infrastructure in the communities destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents, you have built completely new homes for the victims.

“As a result, the economic and social landscapes of Borno State have become positively transformed as the average citizen can now go about their normal business without any fear of intimidation.”

“The fact that you achieved this feat without blowing your trumpet is an eloquent testimony to your administrative acumen, humility and love for the people of Borno State.”

“In view of the above, we are pleased to honour you with the award of GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR.”

