Zulum Donates N50m To Nigeria Legion

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum yesterday donated N50 million to the state chapter of the Nigeria Legion to support them and the families of fallen heroes.

Speaking at the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the Ramat Square, Maiduguri, Zulum, represented by Deputy Governor Umar Kadafur said: “Today is a day of deep reflection and profound gratitude.

“It is a day set aside by our nation to remember, honour, and celebrate the bravery, patriotism, and ultimate sacrifice of the gallant men and women of our Armed Forces who laid down their lives in defence of our nation’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.”

He added: “We are reminded that the peace and freedom we enjoy today did not come cheaply. “They were earned through courage, resilience, and selfless service.

“Our fallen heroes stood firm in the face of danger so that we may live in peace and dignity. “Their sacrifices remain a timeless symbol of national service and love for the country.

“This remembrance is not only about those who fell on the battlefield. “It is also about the veterans who served with honour and returned, many bearing the scars of war, and the families, especially widows and children, who continue to carry the burden of loss with courage and dignity.”