Zulum Donates N1bn To UMTH For Kidney Transplants

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum yesterday announced a donation of N1 billion support to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) to fund kidney transplants for indigent patients.

He made the announcement during the 110th General Meeting of the Committee of Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria, which also featured the inauguration of key healthcare projects at the hospital.

To demonstrate the state government’s commitment, Zulum deposited N250 million to cover transplants for 50 indigent patients.

According to him, the remaining N750 million will be disbursed in three instalments. The governor said: “I am pleased to announce that the state government will deposit the sum of N250 million to support the kidney transplants of 50 patients.

“This N1 billion support reflects our commitment to improving access to critical healthcare for the underprivileged in our state.”