Zulum Donates N100m To Wounded Soldiers, Families Of Fallen Heroes

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has donated N100 million to support wounded soldiers and the families of troops killed in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the state.

The governor donated on Saturday during an Eid-el-Kabir Sallah luncheon jointly hosted by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, at Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri.

Zulum presented a cheque of N100 million to the Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, with a breakdown of N500,000 for each wounded soldier, and the balance to be shared among the families of soldiers who died in action.

The presentation was made in the presence of Oluyede, Abubakar, and the Force Commander, Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major-General Godwin Mutkut.

Speaking at the event, Zulum commended the gallantry, resilience, and sacrifices of the Nigerian Armed Forces in the fight against insurgency.

“Your commitment on the frontlines, often under extreme conditions and far from your families, is not lost on us.

”We remain eternally grateful for your service and will never take your sacrifices for granted,” he said.

The governor assured the military leadership of his continued support, saying Borno would remain a committed partner in the ongoing military operations and post-conflict recovery.

“Borno State will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Nigerian Army and all security agencies in the fight against insurgency and in rebuilding our communities for a peaceful and prosperous future,” Zulum said.

