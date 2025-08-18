Zulum Donates N100m To Army University To Boost Research, Others

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has announced a donation of N100 million to the Nigerian Army University, Biu (NAUB), to enhance research and infrastructural development at the institution. Zulum made the announcement while receiving the Vice Chancellor, Professor Lawan Bala Buratai, and principal officers of the university at the Government House in Maiduguri.

He commended the efforts to establish a legislative framework for the university, describing it as crucial for its long-term sustainability. Zulum said: “Previously, the Borno State Government supported the university, and now we are providing an additional N100 million.

We will work closely with you to strengthen this partnership for the institution’s growth and development.” The governor also announced that the state government would offer scholarships to indigent students from across Borno’s 27 local government areas to study at the university.

He said: “The Commissioner for Education has been directed to look into the possibility of sending children from all the 27 local government areas to the Nigerian Army University. We will look into carrying capacity and see how many we can sponsor.”

He emphasised the need for the three federal universities in Borno, namely the University of Maiduguri, the Nigerian Army University Biu, and the Federal University of Agriculture and Entrepreneurship Bama, to align their academic programmes with the state’s needs.

“The state government will collaborate with these institutions to prioritise demands based on a needs assessment, ensuring maximum benefit,” Zulum said.