Zulum Donates 12 Housing Units To FUHSA In Bauchi

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State has inaugurated and handed over 12 units of three-bedroom staff quarters to the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare (FUHSA).

The housing project, comprising two-storey buildings with six flats each, is aimed at addressing accommodation challenges facing academic staff of the institution.

Represented by the Borno State Commissioner for Housing and Environment, Mustapha Gubio, the governor said the intervention was part of efforts to strengthen educational development in the North-East region.

Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting educational institutions beyond Borno State.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Bala Audu, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Mohammed Alkali, described the gesture as timely and impactful, assuring proper maintenance of the facilities.