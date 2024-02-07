Zulum Distributes Food Items, Shelters, Others To Refugee Returnees In Damasak

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State distributed food items and other consumables and provided temporary shelters to 3,847 Nigerian refugees who returned from Niger Republic where they were previously taking refuge.

Each of the household heads received N50,000 in cash, a token that qualifies them to receive food support from the government, as well as mats and blankets.

About 3,847 families comprising 23,291 persons have returned to Nigeria from Niger Republic since the takeover of power from civilian authorities by the military junta.

Addressing the returnees in Damasak yesterday, Governor Babagana Zulum said “The main reason for my visit is to assess the conditions of those who came from Niger and provide the necessary support to them. I received a report that many of you who recently returned do not have shelter and some basic necessities”.

“As a result of the crisis in Niger, they returned home, but unfortunately, they don’t have shelter. So, we are here to provide relief to them, especially blankets, mats, food, and non-food items, ” Zulum said

While in Damasak, Governor Zulum, also supervised the distribution of N100m in cash and wrappers to vulnerable women and widows in Damasak, headquarters of Mobar Local Government Council, on Tuesday.

Over 20,000 women, including housewives, widows and those from internally displaced camps, benefited from the distribution. Each woman received N5,000 in cash and one wrapper.

“In continuation of our efforts to support vulnerable communities and internally displaced persons in Damasak, headquarters of Mobar Local Government Area, we have distributed non-food items to over 20,000 vulnerable women, including housewives, widows and those from IDP camps,” Zulum said.

Also while interacted with teachers from Zanna Umarti Primary School and Government Secondary School in Damasak to identify problems facing the schools, including teacher welfare.

The governor approved 10 units of two-bedroom bungalow houses to accommodate teachers posted from elsewhere who are not residents of Damasak.

During the governor’s visit, each of the over 100 teachers in the two schools received cash support of N50,000.