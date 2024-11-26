Zulum Distributes 100 Trucks Of FG Grains To Borno Communities

Share

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has commenced the distribution of about 100 trucks of food items donated to the state by the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ngala Local Government Area of the state.

While supervising the distribution yesterday at designated centres in Gamboru, Ngala and other communities, where food supplies were cut off in the last four months due to heavy rain and flooding, Governor Zulum said:

“This morning, we flagged off the distribution of 100 trucks of assorted grain to communities in Ngala Local Government.”

The grains, which include maize, sorghum and millet, have been distributed to households prioritising the most vulnerable.

Speaking to journalists after flagging off the exercise, the governor explained the choice of Ngala, saying that the area was cut off from the rest of the state for four months due to flooding.

“This town was completely cut off from the rest of the country for about four months due to heavy rainfall and flooding.

The movement of food items to Ngala was cut off; this informed our visit today to provide relief to cushion the hardship faced by the people,” Governor Zulum said.

He commended President Tinubu and all relevant Federal Government agencies for supporting the state in ensuring that those most in need received adequate supplies.

“All of the food items we shared today were donated to us by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The President has given us 100 trucks of assorted grains, including maize, millet and sorghum.

In addition, the Federal Government has provided 100 trucks of rice for the victims of the Maiduguri flood disaster,” he added.

The governor also said: “Let me use this opportunity to commend the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting our people in the time of their need.

