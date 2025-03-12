Zulum Disburses N1bn Grants To SMEs In Biu, Hawul

Share

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has approved the disbursement of N1 billion to about 9,403 micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (MSMEs) in Biu and Hawul local government areas of the state.

The disbursement is part of Zulum’s administration’s measures to boost businesses, stimulate the local economy and fight poverty.

Several MSMEs and vulnerable families from Biu and Hawul Local Government Areas are beneficiaries of the grant, which is aimed to support them in getting sources of livelihood.

A total of N560.3 million was shared to 5,603 entrepreneurs from Biu and Hawul LGA, with each receiving N100,000.

Similarly, N439.7 million was shared to support 1,800 youth and vulnerable families in Biu and another 2,000 entrepreneurs from Hawul Local Government Area.

“My administration is resolved to continue supporting small and medium enterprises and youth empowerment. We desire to focus on SMEs to stimulate economic growth, create jobs, and ensure that our youthful population is gainfully engaged,” Zulum said.

Zulum urged the beneficiaries to use the empowerment package given to them properly adding that the disbursement was in fulfilment of his campaign promises to the people.

He also challenged the teeming youth to come up with business ideas and innovations at all economic levels while assuring of his administration’s commitment to helping them build a flexible economic system in the state.

Zulum further directed the Borno State Social Investment Management Programme (BOSIMP) to identify and screen an additional 2,000 vulnerable youths within the local communities for disbursement.

Also, while in Biu, Zulum laid the foundation for constructing 600 two-bedroom semi-detached houses for teachers and health workers in five locations.

Zulum said that 100 houses would be constructed in each of Biu, Magumeri Hawul and Gubio to accommodate teachers, and another 200 will be constructed at the Borno State University Teaching Hospital for health workers.

According to him, each housing estate will have facilities such as a clinic, road and drainage networks, sporting centres, and other social infrastructure.

The ceremony was attended by the APC Chairman, Bello Ayuba; Senator representing Southern Borno, Mohammed Ali Ndume; Member House of Representatives, Muktari Betera Aliyu; the Deputy Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Engr Abdullahi Askira, member House of Assembly representing Biu; Yakubu Kimba; Acting Chief of Staff, Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe; Head of Service, Muhammad Aminu Ghuluze among many senior government officials and party members.

The Emir of Biu, Mai Mustapha Umar Mustapha II, led members of the traditional title holders in his emirate to the occasion.

