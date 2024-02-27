Zulum Disburses N1.2bn Kits, Grants To 832 Orphans Trained In 14 Trades

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has disbursed NN1.2 billion starter kits and grants to 832 artisans, mostly orphaned parents as a result of over a decade-long Boko Haram insurgency, who graduated from the Borno State Enterprise Institute.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at the Muna Vocational Enterprise Institute, Maiduguri on Tuesday, Governor Zulum said he approved the distribution of starter kits worth N847,277,297 to each of the 832 trained artisans in addition to another N349,440,000 one-year labor-intensive public work grant that will help them attain self-reliance.

He also approved N41,600,000, with each of 832 graduating artisans getting N50,000 and automatic employment for the 64 best artisans who have achieved over 90%.

“I understand from the remarks by the Hon. commissioner that 64 out of 832 have scored above 90% in both their specialised trades and the academic assessment. I, therefore, direct that all 64 of them should be employed and deployed to other vocational institutes across the state,” Zulum said.

He further ordered the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation to process modalities for converting Muna Vocational Enterprises Institute to a Monotechnic with the capacity to award a National Diploma.

The Governor similar vocational institutes were established in Biu, Shani, Mafa, and Magumeri. At the same time, plans are being made to revive vocational centres in Dikwa, Kaga, Ngala, Gajiram, and Monguno, stressing that vocational institutes were established to address the challenges of youth unemployment and provide a means of livelihood to the people.

“Upon assuming office, one of the primary objectives of my administration has been youth empowerment. We were acutely aware of the devastating impact of insurgency on our communities, leaving many without means of livelihood and leading to widespread unemployment, idleness, and despair, as the saying goes, “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop,” he added.

He said, “To address these challenges head-on, we established Vocational Enterprise Institutes, focusing on admitting vulnerable individuals, particularly those affected by the insurgency, to equip them with skills for sustainable livelihoods.”

The trainees who were selected from across the 27 local government areas of Borno State underwent training in 14 different trades; which comprises, 54 graduates specialised in aluminum fabrication, 29 in bricklaying, 48 in carpentry, and 73 in information technology.

Others include 41 specializing in barbing, 46 in electrical work, 85 in leather works, 40 in plumbing, 72 in mechanics, 67 in solar technology, 148 in tailoring, 18 in tie and dye, 59 in welding, and 53 in hairdressing.

“Earlier, the Borno state Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Engr Lawan Abba Wakilbe said with funding allocated by Governor Zulum to the Technical and Vocational Enterprises, the output across all centers is targeted at over 4,000 artisans annually.