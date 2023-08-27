Zulum Directs Remodelling Of Maiduguri’s Specialist Hospital, Doctors Quarters

The Borno State Governor, Prof.Babagana Zulum has directed the remodelling of the State’s Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri, with new structures to be built and the rehabilitation of ‘Buba Marwa House’ which serves as an accommodation for medical doctors working with the Specialist Hospital.

Governor Zulum who gave the directives on Saturday when he paid an assessment visit to the hospital said “We have examined the capacity of the hospital, and we will soon embark on erecting more structures and make certain adjustments in such a way that doctors and other health allied staff will have offices in the premises.”

“Borno State Government will procure medical equipment that is currently not available at the hospital. We will recruit more doctors and nurses and ensure wash facilities are provided.” Zulum said.

According to him, all these efforts are geared towards re-positioning the health care system in Borno State.”

It would be recalled that healthcare delivery is one of the Pilar of the Borno state 25-year Development Plan and 10-year pacts of Zulum’s administration

He was accompanied to the assessment by Secretary to the State Government, Bukar Tijjani, and some top Government officials.