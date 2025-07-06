Zulum Denies Defection To ADC, Reaffirms Loyalty To APC

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has dismissed reports circulating in some sections of the online media suggesting that he, along with five other governors, is planning to defect from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Dauda Iliya, the governor described the rumour as unfounded and a baseless fabrication by “unscrupulous elements seeking relevance.”

“We have become aware of a fictitious and mischievous social media report circulating in certain quarters, alleging plans by me to decamp from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), alongside five other governors,” the statement quoted Zulum as saying.

“This is entirely false and exists only in the imagination of its sponsors. They are detractors who have made no meaningful contribution to the progress of Borno State or Nigeria. It is a classic example of cheap, politically motivated speculation designed solely to distract us and create unnecessary political tension.”

Governor Zulum reiterated his unwavering commitment to the APC and restated his focus on the development of Borno State.

“My loyalty to the APC remains firm, and my dedication is solely to the welfare and progress of Borno State. I urge the good people of Borno and the general public to disregard this fabrication. We have no time for cheap politics; our hands are full with the noble task of rebuilding and developing our dear state,” he stated.

The governor also urged the media and the public to verify reports from credible sources and resist the influence of disinformation.

“I call on media outlets and the public to verify information from credible official sources and to ignore the desperate fabrications of those seeking relevance through disinformation. We remain resolute in our commitment to serving Borno State under the banner of our great party, the APC,” he added.