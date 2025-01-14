Zulum Demands Action as 40 Farmers, Fishermen Shot Dead in Borno

Share

At least 40 farmers and fishermen were reportedly killed by terrorists in the Dumba Community near Baga in the Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State late on Sunday.

Boko Haram and its affiliate Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) are believed to have carried out the attack. The insurgents were said to have rounded up the fishermen and farmers in Dumba and shot them dead.

Reports said several residents who escaped the attack are still missing. Borno Governor Babagana Zulum, who condemned the attack yesterday, asked the military to “track and deal decisively with the perpetrators”. In a statement, he said the attack would be investigated.

The governor, who commiserated with the families of the victims, asked farmers and fishermen in the area to operate within the safe corridors demarcated by the military. Zulum said: “Let me assure the citizens of Borno that this matter will be thoroughly investigated for further necessary action.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on the armed forces to track and deal decisively with the perpetrators of this heinous act of violence against our innocent citizens.”

He added: “It was observed that the farmers strayed off the security corridor established by the security agencies, and went into an enclave that is yet to be cleared.

“Such enclaves are usually prone to nocturnal attacks by marauding terrorists, as well as being contaminated with landmines.” He urged citizens not to venture beyond the safety zones that are demarcated by the government and security agencies.

