Zulum Defends Northern Govs’ Stance On Tax Reform Bills

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has clarified the Northern Governors Forum’s position on President Bola Tinubu’s proposed tax reform bills.

New Telegraph reports that despite the governors’ concerns, the bills passed a second reading in the Senate on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

In an interview on Sunday, Governor Zulum addressed allegations that the north opposes President Tinubu’s administration and urged the Federal Government to pause and allow more consultation.

The Governor revealed that certain provisions in the bills, particularly the Value Added Tax (VAT) clause, would disproportionately benefit Lagos and Rivers States, leaving northern states at a disadvantage.

Governor Zulum revealed that a detailed analysis conducted by northern governors showed significant revenue losses for their states if the bills were passed in their current form.

He emphasized that the north contributed significantly to Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election, accounting for over 60% of his votes.

“Why are we in a rush?” Zulum questioned, adding, “We advised the Federal Government to expunge some clauses that are inimical to Northern Nigeria and take time to understand the nitty-gritty of this tax regime.

“I am a strong member of APC. Before 2023, I was one of the few governors who openly advocated for power rotation to the South,” Zulum said.

He reaffirmed his unwavering support for Tinubu, stressing that the northern governors’ call for more time on the tax reforms is not an act of opposition but a push for fairness.

Governor Zulum urged for balanced policies that consider the interests of all regions, cautioning against narratives that divide the nation.

He reiterated the need for collaboration between the federal and state governments to achieve equitable development across Nigeria.

The tax reform bills, if enacted, aim to overhaul Nigeria’s tax administration system, but critics argue that their implementation could deepen regional economic disparities.

