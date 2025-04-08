Zulum Cries Out On Renewed Boko Haram Attacks

Share

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has raised concerns over increasing Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings in several communities across the State, warning that the government may be losing ground in the fight against insurgency.

Speaking on Tuesday during a Special Expanded Security Meeting at the Government House in Maiduguri, the Governor said the resurgence of violence, particularly in areas where military formations have been overrun, poses a serious threat to the relative peace achieved over the past three years.

“As I address this important gathering today, it is unfortunate that renewed Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings in many communities—almost on a daily basis and without confrontation—signal that Borno State is losing ground,” Zulum said.

He cited recent attacks and the dislodgement of military formations in Wajirko and Sabon Gari in the Damboa Local Government Area, Wulgo in Gamboru Ngala, and Izge in Gwoza, among others, describing them as deeply concerning setbacks in the ongoing battle against insurgency in Borno and the broader Northeast.

Despite his administration’s strong support for the military and other security agencies, Governor Zulum lamented that the deteriorating security situation undermines years of progress.

The meeting was attended by top security officials, including the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Major General Abubakar Haruna, sector commanders, the state Commissioner of Police, and heads of other security agencies.

Also present were prominent traditional rulers such as the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi; the Shehu of Bama; and the Emirs of Biu, Uba, Askira, and Gwoza. The Shehu of Dikwa and Emir of Shani were absent.

Zulum commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the federal security architecture for their continued support but emphasized the urgent need to intensify efforts through modern technology and improved equipment to counter the resurgence of insurgency in southern Borno, which shares borders with Chad, Niger, and Cameroon.

“More needs to be done, especially in deploying technological warfare to assist the military in curbing these renewed attacks affecting our border communities,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, the Shehu of Borno applauded security agencies for their commitment but expressed deep concern that several areas such as Guzamala, Marte, Abadam, and parts of Mobbar remain under the full control of Boko Haram, with no civil authority in place.

He appealed to the Federal government to urgently rehabilitate major Federal roads, including Biu–Damboa–Maiduguri, Maiduguri–Dikwa–Ngala, Maiduguri–Monguno–Kukawa, and Biu–Damaturu, noting that their deplorable conditions hinder both military and civilian movement.

As of the time of filing this report, the security meeting was still ongoing, with a press briefing expected afterward.

