Zulum Consoles Deputy Over Elder Brother’s Death

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has extended his heartfelt condolences to his deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur, over the death of his elder brother, Mai Aliyu Usman Kadafur, also known as Ya Mai.

Zulum also commiserated with His Royal Highness, the Emir of Biu, Mai Mustapha Umar Mustapha II, the Emirate Council, and the entire people of Biu Emirate over the great loss.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Zulum described the passing of the elder statesman as a huge loss not only to the Biu Emirate but to the entire State and region.

The Governor, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj, described the late Kadafur as a bridge builder and peace advocate who contributed immensely to fostering harmony among different segments of society.

Zulum expressed his grief, saying, “Indeed, to Allah we belong, and indeed, to Him we shall return. This is a great loss not only to the Biu Emirate but to the entire State.

“My heartfelt condolences to the Deputy Governor, Hon. Umar Usman Kadafur, the Emir of Biu, and the entire people of the Emirate over this huge loss.”

He further said that Ya Mai lived a simple and selfless life worthy of emulation, adding that he would personally miss his invaluable advice and guidance.

Zulum prayed for the repose of his soul and for Allah to grant the family the strength to bear the loss.

Mai Aliyu Usman Kadafur passed away on Friday at the age of 67 after a brief illness and was laid to rest in Biu town in accordance with Islamic rites.

The funeral prayer was attended by prominent personalities, including Kaka Shehu Lawan, representing Borno Central; Bukar Tijjani, Secretary to the Borno State Government; Mohammed Aminu Ghuluze, Head of Service; the Emir of Biu, Mai Mustapha Umar Mustapha II; members of the State Executive Council; Local Government chairmen; politicians; traditional title holders; and elders from within and beyond the emirate.

The deceased is survived by his wife, children, brothers, and sisters.

