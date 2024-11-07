Zulum Condoles With Tinubu, Armed Forces Over Lagbaja’s Demise

Share

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has expressed his heartfelt condolences to President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian Armed Forces and family of late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja over his death.

Governor Zulum in a statement signed by his spokesman, Mallam Dauda Iliya described the demise of General Lagbaja as a profound loss, noting his exemplary leadership and dedication to the Nigerian military

“General Lagbaja’s leadership qualities were inspirational. He consistently motivated troops with his presence at the frontline, showing unwavering commitment to securing the nation,” Zulum stated.

Highlighting General Lagbaja’s impactful contributions, Governor Zulum referred to him as a “Quintessential infantry General” who played a pivotal role in restoring stability across multiple regions including the northeast through Operation Hadin Kai.

Zulum said, “On behalf of the government and people of Borno State, I extend my deepest condolences to President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian Armed Forces, and the bereaved family during this difficult time”.

The governor also recalled the historic 2023 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference which Borno State had the honour of hosting under General Lagbaja’s leadership.

” The conference led to strategic decisions in counter-insurgency operations, bringing relative peace to Borno State and the wider region.”, The statement said.

He commended the success of Operation Desert Sanity and Operation Lake Sanity in diminishing the capabilities of Boko Haram in Sambisa Forest and Lake Chad, attributing these achievements to General Lagbaja’s tenure.

Governor Zulum offered prayers for the peaceful repose of General Lagbaja’s soul and strength for his family to bear the irreparable loss with resilience.

