Zulum Condoles Gov Radda Over Mother’s Demise

Share

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has paid a condolence visit to the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Safra’u Umaru, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Hajiya Safra’u Umaru passed away on Saturday night at the age of 93 and was laid to rest on Sunday in Radda Village, Katsina State.

Governor Zulum, who was accompanied by the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Hajiya Safra’u.

They described the deceased as a true Fulani matriarch who left a lasting legacy beyond her immediate family.

“Throughout her life, Hajiya Safra’u upheld values of integrity, perseverance, and community service. She inspired all who knew her,” they noted.

She is survived by her children, including the Village Head of Radda, Kabir Umaru Radda, and Hajiya Hauwa Umaru Radda, wife of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

