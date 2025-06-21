Zulum Condemns Konduga Terror Attack, Sympathises With Victims

Share

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has condemned the suicide bombing carried out by suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Konduga Local Government Area, describing it as barbaric and cowardly.

The attack, which occurred around 10:00 p.m. on Friday at a night fish market, claimed the lives of 12 people and left 18 others injured.

In a statement issued on Saturday by his spokesperson, Malam Dauda Iliya, the governor expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and the injuries sustained by innocent civilians.

“The barbaric acts committed by these terrorists are not only heinous but an assault on our shared humanity,” Zulum said.

He described the attack as a desperate attempt by insurgents to instill fear among the people and undermine the hard-earned peace being restored across the state.

“This cowardly and barbaric attempt to instill fear in the people will not break our spirit. The people of Borno are resilient, and we refuse to be cowed by terrorists,” the governor declared.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and to promptly report any suspicious movements or activities to security agencies, noting that community support remains vital in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

“To the families who have lost loved ones, I extend my deepest sympathies. May Allah grant the departed eternal rest and bring speedy recovery to the injured,” he said.

Governor Zulum also reassured residents that his administration is working closely with security agencies to prevent further attacks and ensure the continued safety and well-being of the people.

