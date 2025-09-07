Zulum Condemns Killing Of 63 In Darajamal

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has condemned the brutal attack on Darajamal community in Bama Local Government Area, where 63 people were killed by Boko Haram insurgents on Friday night.

Governor Zulum, who visited the community on Saturday, sympathised with the families of the victims, which included five soldiers and 58 civilians. The civilians were among displaced persons recently resettled in Darajamal about two months ago.

Visibly moved by the incident, the governor met with community leaders and bereaved families, expressing grief and describing the attack as tragic and senseless.

“We are here to commiserate with the people of Darajamal over what happened last night that claimed the lives of many people. It is very sad. This community was resettled a few months ago, and people were going about their normal activities, but unfortunately, they experienced a Boko Haram attack last night. Our visit is to console them and help build their resilience,” Zulum told newsmen.

He confirmed the casualty figures, noting that close to 60 civilians and five soldiers lost their lives.

While acknowledging the challenges facing the fight against insurgency, the governor stressed the need to complement military operations with additional security measures. He called for the immediate deployment of newly trained Forest Guards to protect vulnerable communities.

“The numerical strength of the military is not enough to cover everywhere. So far, two sets of Forest Guards have been trained. One of the immediate solutions is to deploy them to locations that are vulnerable, where they will help protect forests and communities,” he said.

Also reacting, the Senator representing Borno Central, Kaka Shehu Lawan, whose constituency covers Darajamal, condemned the killings, describing the attack as a crime against humanity.

He pledged his legislative support for Governor Zulum’s administration in efforts to restore lasting peace and security to Borno State.