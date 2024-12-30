Zulum Commissions Remodelled State Hotel, Maiduguri

Share

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, commissioned the remodelled Borno State Hotel in Maiduguri on Monday, December 30.

The remodelled State Hotel showcases a blend of contemporary design and traditional Borno architecture. It has upgraded facilities, including a state-of-the-art conference hall, luxurious suites, and a restaurant that serves local Borno and international cuisine.

Speaking to journalists after the brief ceremony, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum noted that the project will foster economic growth, create job opportunities for the youth and generate revenue for the state.

Zulum also announced that his administration has started the reconstruction of Maiduguri International Hotel, which is also owned by Borno State Government.

“The State Hotel has been rehabilitated very well; my administration is working towards investment that can sustain the state even without federal allocation; one way we can do this is by ensuring that we revive most of our moribund institutions, and this hotel is one of them.”

“We shall diversify our investment to ensure we earn revenue aside from the normal statutory allocation from the federation account. Within the remaining time as the governor of Borno State, we will invest in sectors that will yield more dividends to the government.”

Zulum strongly warned that management should ensure that all services rendered to the government, public officials and politicians are duly paid.

The occasion was attended by the Secretary to Borno State Government, Alhaji Bukar Tijani, Head of Service, Barrister Mallam Fannami, commissioners and other senior government officials.

