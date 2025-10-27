Zulum Commends UN Success Stories At 80

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has commended the successes of the United Nations (UN), especially in the area of humanitarian support in the last 80 years of its existence.

Speaking at the occasion to commemorate the United Nations at 80 in Maiduguri over the weekend, Governor Zulum said the UN humanitarian support not only in Borno, but the North East region, particularly the Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states, since the last sixteen years has been critical to its success stories

Represented by the Secretary to the Safe Government (SSG), Hon Bukar Tijjani, Zulum said, “Many projects have been executed by different UN members and entities in the states which have made us stand very firmly”.

He said the UN has been supporting the state and the North East region in addressing the humanitarian crisis caused by over a decade of insurgency that led to the death of many, displaced families and disrupted social and economic activities, stressing that the United Nations has shown commitment to assisting its member states ever since its establishment.

“We expressed our profound appreciation and commendation to the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, and the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Muhammad”The UN has been there for all its members; therefore, we expressed commendation of the highest level to the UN for standing by the state during the very hard and trying times”, Zulum said.

Speaking in an interview with Journalists, the Head of United Nations Development Programs for Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, Charles Nach, described the UN as a transparent organisation, committed to global peace and sustainable development of member states.

“Today, UN at 80, I will use this opportunity to give answer to two questions that usually come up. One, is the UN relevant? The resounding answer is yes. Two, is UN questionable, in terms of structures, approaches, systems, and outreach? Definitely yes,, He said.

“This is why I am inviting all of us, a panel of experts and committees that are tasked to work on the reform of the UN to make it a success and improve the way the UN approaches, finances, and assists all over the world”, he added

Also in his remarks, the Head of the World Food Programme, North East Office, Emmanuel Bigenimana, said the celebration presents an opportunity to reflect on the journey so far and how to forge ahead.

” A we celebrate today the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, it is eighty years of hope and solidarity with the people across the globe. Today is a moment to look back with gratitude, look around with humility and look ahead with renewed commitment and determination, ” stressed.