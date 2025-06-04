Zulum Commends Troops, CJTF Over Killing Of ISWAP Commander

Share

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum has commended troops of Operation Hadin Kai, members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), hunters, and vigilantes over the recent killing of a top Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) commander, Abu Fatima, and two others in Aleru village, Kukawa Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Zulum gave the commendation on Tuesday during a peace-building and resilience visit to Kukawa LGA, where he visited military formations in Baga, Kukawa, and Cross Kauwa to encourage and listen to troops and community-based security operatives.

Zulum described the visit as part of his familiarisation tour of local government areas in the northern part of Borno, adding that it aimed to motivate security personnel and address any challenges facing them in the region.

“Recently, the troops, in collaboration with the CJTF, hunters, and vigilantes, killed one of the senior ISWAP commanders along with two of his fighters. I am here to commend and encourage them,” the governor said.

“Although we recently lost some of our men, the troops have done very well. We went to commiserate with them and, most importantly, to strengthen their resilience. We listened to them and assured them of continued support,” he added.

Our correspondent reports that the slain ISWAP commander, Abu Fatima, was among the top terrorists wanted by the Nigerian military, with a bounty of ₦100 million placed on his head.

He was said to be responsible for coordinating attacks in northern Borno, especially around the Baga axis. Sources said he was initially captured alive but later died from excessive bleeding.

