Zulum Charges Borno LG Chairmen On Minimum Wage Implementation

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has tasked all 27 local government chairmen to ensure the swift and effective implementation of the new ₦70,000 minimum wage across their councils.

Zulum gave the directive during a high-level meeting at the Government House on Saturday night. The meeting was attended by leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE).

“All local government chairpersons should go back to their localities, engage relevant stakeholders, and come up with a workable solution to the salary issue at the local government level,” the governor said.

He emphasized that the ₦72,000 minimum wage has already been fully implemented for state civil servants and primary school teachers in Borno.

While warning against retrenchment, Zulum stressed, “We are not in support of staff retrenchment at the local government level. I direct you to institute a mechanism that will lead to the implementation of the minimum wage.”

He appealed to local government workers to be patient, assuring that the government is working with all LGAs to address the challenge.

Speaking at the meeting, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Modu Alhaji Mustapha, cited an overstretched workforce as the main obstacle to implementation.

He said Borno’s 27 LGAs collectively have around 90,000 staff, three times the number in Kano State, which has a larger population but employs about 30,000 workers across 44 LGAs.

“While the intention behind the minimum wage is laudable, the reality on ground in Borno is more complex,” Mustapha explained. “Our LGAs are overstretched, and the current staff strength is a major constraint.”

Citing Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) as an example, he said the council receives less than ₦700 million in monthly allocation but would need ₦778 million to fully implement the minimum wage, leaving no funds for other services like health, water, and security.

Meanwhile, the Borno State NLC Chairman, Comrade Yusuf Inuwa, commended Governor Zulum for implementing the ₦72,000 minimum wage for primary school teachers.

“Your Excellency, the national body of the NLC is very happy with Borno State. During our meetings, I was applauded when I announced that primary school teachers in Borno earn ₦72,000,” Inuwa said.