Zulum Celebrates Adamawa Gov, Fintiri At 57

The, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has extended his warm birthday greetings to his colleague, Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, as he celebrates his 57th birthday.

Governor Zulum in a statement released by his spokesperson, Mallam Dauda Iliya, on Monday praised Fintiri’s dedication to public service and his commitment to the development of his state.

“My dear brother, your leadership has not only transformed the lives of many but has also set a remarkable benchmark for governance in Adamawa State,” Zulum stated.

While encouraging Fintiri to continue his valuable work., Governor Zulum said “As friends, family, and well-wishers celebrate this milestone, I pray that Almighty Allah will bring you joy, good health, and the strength to continue your noble endeavours,”

“Congratulations once again, Your Excellency!, the statement added.

