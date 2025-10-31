Zulum: Borno Govt Begins Export Of Plastic Materials

As part of economic revitalisation efforts of his administration, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has announced the commencement of exporting plastic products, marking a significant stride towards self-sufficiency.

The governor emphasised that the move is a strategic part of a broader agenda to industrialise the state and wean it off over-dependence on monthly federal allocation.

Zulum made this announcement on Thursday during an inspection tour of the Borno Plastic Factory located in the new Maiduguri Industrial Area.

“I am happy to note that people from Borno State will no longer procure plastic materials from other places. You have seen that the products have been sold to our neighbouring countries and other states within Nigeria.

“We will invest more in our industries, so that in the near future, Borno State Government will no longer rely on the Federation Account for its day-to-day activities,” Zulum said.

The governor revealed that the factory has started its international orders, with finished plastic wares already shipped to neighbouring countries such as Chad and the Republic of Cameroon.

Zulum noted that the facility was initially constructed during the administration of former Governor Kashim Shettima, but was resuscitated as part of his administration’s recovery and development plan.

Governor Zulum further explained that to ensure its sustainability and commercial viability, the government transitioned the factory to a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, with Tatabe Global Services now managing the day-to-day operations, production, and marketing, while the state government provides oversight and a conducive business environment.

The factory, now operating at full capacity, produces a wide range of items, including plastic chairs, tables, basins, and other plastic materials. It has also created hundreds of direct jobs for indigenes, providing a critical source of livelihood.

Zulum was accompanied by the Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, as well as principal officers of the House of Assembly and other top government officials.