Zulum Bags International Award, Named UN SDGs Global Champion

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has been awarded UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Global Champion, another international recognition for his outstanding contributions to peace building, humanitarian response, and sustainable development in the Northeast, Nigeria.

The award was presented at the annual NGO Founders Global Network event held in Munich, Germany, yesterday.

The NGO Founders Global Network is the official and largest umbrella body of non-governmental and non-profit organisations networking across all countries to propagate and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for the good of humanity and society.

The award recognised Zulum’s relentless efforts in rebuilding communities devastated by insurgency, improving education, healthcare, infrastructure, livelihood, and aligning state policies with the global 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Zulum was a recipient of several awards, including Forbes Magazine’s African Leadership Award, African Governor of the Year Award (Education and People Development Category) 2023 by the African Leadership Magazine and Niger Republic’s second highest national award of “De Grand Officer Dans I`Ordre”.

Represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, Zulum expressed gratitude to the organisers for the award while pledging to continue providing leadership that improves the livelihood of the people of Borno.

Mr Kadafur was accompanied by Dr Mairo Mandara, the Chief Adviser to the Governor and Coordinator on Sustainable Development Partnerships and Humanitarian Response.

