Zulum Assures Of Partnership In Tackling Humanitarian Issues

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has assured of his administration’s commitment to partner with Europium Union in addressing humanitarian issues and ensuring meaningful development in communities across Local Government Areas, especially those affected by the over-a-decade Boko Haram insurgency.

Governor Zulum made assurance yesterday in Abuja, during a meeting with a delegation from the EU led by the Director of European Commission Humanitarian Aid (ECHO), Dr Andrea Koulaimah.

“Whether humanitarian or development, we are all working towards a common goal of a peaceful Borno State, Northeast of Nigeria and the world at large. Borno State Government is not against any partners and we welcome all”, Zulum said.

The EU team comprised of the Deputy head of delegation EU, Zissimos Vergoo, Head of Office ECHO Abuja, Bart Witteveen, and the Head of human development, EU delegation, Leila Ben Amor.

Zulum’s administration since 2019 constructed over 12,000 resettlement houses with thousands of others rehabilitated and people being resettled with livelihoods to enable them to pick up the pieces of their lives.

Modern health and educational facilities were constructed with over 7,000 teachers and medical personnel including doctors and nurses were recruited.

The meeting was attended by Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, the APC chairman Hon. Bello Ayuba, Amb. Adamu Abbas and the Principal Secretary, Government House, Barrister Mustapha Ali Busuguma.