Zulum Assures NDLEA Of Enhanced Partnership As Marwa Rallies Borno Stakeholders

Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has assured the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), of his commitment to bolstering the current partnership between his government and the anti-narcotics agency to achieve the goal of a drug free society across all 27 local council areas of the state. Zulum gave the assurance when he hosted the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), who was in Borno for a three-day war against drug abuse, WADA, advocacy visit to mobilise relevant stakeholders to take ownership of the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

While commending the governor for his remarkable achievements in office, according to a statement by the Agency’s Director, Media & Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, Marwa briefed him on the purpose of his visit as part of his ongoing social advocacy sensitisation efforts across the country to engage with stakeholders with a view to cascading WADA efforts at the national level down to the grassroots and communities. He said everything must be done to drastically reduce demand for illicit drugs and cut down access and availability of psychoactive substances, because of the nexus between illicit drugs and the security challenges facing the state and the country as a whole.

Governor Zulum in his response acknowledged Marwa’s inspiring leadership qualities everywhere he had served including Borno as the state’s former military governor and his commitment to the drug fight. He assured the NDLEA boss of the readiness of his government to strengthen and enlarge the existing collaboration in the interest of law and order as well as humanity.

While on his advocacy visit to the palace of Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garba Elkanemi, the NDLEA chairman urged the respected monarch to continue his support for the fight against illicit drugs while calling for drug test for intending couples as part of conditions for the conduct of weddings. He said this will discourage a lot of young people from going into substance abuse. In his response, the Shehu assured Marwa that all the 59 district heads under his emirate and the Chief Imam of Borno, Alhaji Zanna Laisu Ibrahim Ahmad present at the meeting will go back to their domains to implement the idea including setting up of drug control committees in their communities.

The same understanding was equally reached in another engagement with the Council of Ulamas led by the Chief Imam, Zanna Laisu Ibrahim Ahmad. The idea was equally endorsed by the Christian community in another meeting held with leaders of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), in Borno. Chairman of CAN in the state, Most Rev Dr. John Bogna Bakeni while commending Marwa’s integrity, hard work and selfless service to humanity said, “the Christian community in Borno is ever ready to partner with you and your agency on this course, because government alone can’t fight the drug scourge.”