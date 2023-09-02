Zulum Assures Gen. Lagbaja Of Continued Support, Partnership In Fight Against Insurgency

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has reiterated the State government’s commitment to continue to partner with and support the Nigerian Army, and other security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency and other crimes in the state.

Governor Babagana Zulum who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Umar Kadafur stated this when he received, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja who paid him a courtesy Call at the Government House, Maiduguri yesterday commended the military of the great role they played in ongoing Disarmament, De-radicalization and Resettlement programme (DDR) of the repentant Insurgents.

The Army Chief who was in the state on an operational maiden visit to the theatre Headquarters, Operation Hadin Kai, and other military formations in the state.

While commending the Nigerian Army for their untiring efforts in liberating almost all parts of the state, Governor Zulum said progress so far achieved in the fight against insurgency and resettlement processes are a result of the commitment of the troops, which without whom nothing could be achieved.

He said the selection and appointment of the Chief of Army Staff by President Bola Ahmad Tinubu is carefully done and has been welcomed by the people of the state going by the vast wealth of expertise, experience professionalism, and commitment he has been exhibiting in the course of his assignments with the Nigerian Army, which no doubt, the fight against insecurity in the country would be sustained.

Governor Zulum said the Army has greatly contributed to the successes so far achieved by the State government under the recovery process and DDR programmes and promised to continue to collaborate with them for maximum success.

Earlier speaking, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja, said he is in the state for his maiden operational visit to the theatre headquarters, Operation Hadin Kai, and Army formations and units in the state.

The COAS attributed the level of stability achieved in the fight against insurgency to the enormous support and assistance rendered to the Nigerian Army by the Borno State Government.

General Lagbaja appreciated the recent donation of security vehicles, motorcycles, equipment, and other intervention by the Borno State Government which according to him, will go a long way in providing flexibility to the troops to reach all the nooks and crannies of the state and conduct operations.

He also commended the effort of all the security personnel including CJTF and the good people of Borno State for their support to the Nigerian Army in the fight against insurgency and urged them not to relent in that direction assuring that the Military would continue to put in their best to ensure the full return of peace is achieved in the state.

In attendance during the courtesy visit were the SSG, commissioners of Information, Works, Environment, Agriculture, Budget, Transport, and Deputy Chief of Staff while the theatre commander Operation Hadin Kai and commanding Officer 7 div as well as principals officers of both the Army and theater headquarters formed the entourage of the COAS.