Zulum Assesses Ongoing Projects, To Resettle 3 Communities

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday, concluded a two-day tour to some frontline locations in the southern and central parts of the state to inspect key projects.

He also announced plans for the resettlement of three more communities previously displaced by insurgents. The projects include 500 resettlement houses and over 3,000 temporary shelters in Mayinti and DaraJamal.

The governor revealed that preparations are underway to resettle Kumshe, Mayinti and Tarmuwa, all in Bama Local Government Area.

Zulum was earlier in Kirawa where he approved the construction of a hospital and water facilities and the reconstruction of infrastructure destroyed by Boko Haram insurgents.

The governor also travelled to Banki town bordering Cameroon Republic to strengthen security mechanisms after a violent insurgency attack.

Zulum’s entourage includes a member of the House of Representatives, Engr Bukar Talba, the Acting Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe, commissioners, and other senior government officials.