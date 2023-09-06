Zulum Assents To 9 Bills Passed By Borno Assembly

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has signed into law 9 different Bills passed by the State House of Assembly to enhance the criminal justice system and the welfare of the citizens of the state.

The Bills are Borno State Criminal Justice Administration Laws 2023, The Borno State Penal Code Law, the Borno State Secondary Education Board, Borno Stats Investment Protection Bill, Borno State Social Investment Bill, Borno Primary Healthcare Development Bil, Borno State Drugs and Other Medical consumable Bills, Borno state Livestock Management Bill and the Borno Local Government Amendment Bill 2023.

While asserting the Bills at the Government House, Maiduguri on Wednesday, Governor Babagana Zulum said “The Borno state Criminal Justice Administration Law will address the increasing cases of raping and political thuggery and those found involved in political thuggery risks 7 years imprisonment and their sponsors will not go unpunished”.

Governor Zulum while commending the State House of Assembly for the cordial working relationship said within the last four tears, the Executive has sent over 80 Bills to the both 9th and 10th Assembly, and over 70 bills were passed by the House and assented to.

“Another bill is the Investment Protection Bill which seeks to provide the state, the powers to tap the vast mineral deposit in the state, while the Social Investment Bill provides social services such as cash and consumable assistance to the victims of Boko Haram insurgency “, the Governor added.

He said the Drugs and Medical consumable bills seek to address the problem of scams and also reduce the issue of fake and counterfeit drugs as drugs from the agency will not only be distributed to government health facilities but be sold to private pharmacists and health facilities.

Presenting the bills for assent, the Speaker, of Borno State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Abduljareem Law said, “The House has received a total of 9 Bills among which 3 of the Bills were from the 9th Assembly, while 6 bills were from 10 Assembly and all these bills were passed by the 10th Assembly and I hereby present these bills to you for your assent”

He said in the 9th Assembly, the House received a total of 67 bills among which 64 bills were passed while the remaining 3 bills were passed by the 10th Assembly and commended Governor Zulum for the cordial relationship between the House and the Executive.

The speaker said the reelection of Governor Babagana Zulum was a result of his outstanding in the area of security, health, education, and other sectors and assured him of the continued support and partnership to move the state forward.