…Earmarks N232.4 million for Monthly Allowance

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has approved the upward review of the monthly allowances for volunteers under the Borno Youth Empowerment Scheme, popularly known as the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Vigilantes Hunters and Neighbourhood Watch.

This decision underscores the commitment of the Borno State Government to supporting those who risk their lives daily to safeguard communities and restore lasting peace in the state.

Governor Zulum, in a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media, Mal Dauda Iliya, said the upward review of the monthly allowance for each volunteer from ₦30,000.00 to ₦50,000.00, while leaders of the volunteer groups will now receive ₦150,000.00 each.

The statement said “Already, the reviewed allowance has started hitting their accounts, resulting in a revised monthly expenditure of ₦232.4 million.

The groups have been critical pillars in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency, complementing the efforts of the Nigerian military and other security agencies in maintaining peace and stability across Borno State.”

“Upon assumption of office in 2019, Governor Babagana Zulum graciously approved the upward review of volunteers’ monthly allowances from ₦15,000.00 to ₦20,000.00, and later further increased the allowance to ₦30,000.00.

Since then, Borno State Government has consistently ensured the payment of ₦30,000.00 monthly to each volunteer”, the statement said.

While this support has significantly assisted the volunteers, prevailing economic realities, rising costs of living, and the increasing operational risks associated with their duties have made a further review necessary.

“The Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Vigilantes, Hunters, and Neighbourhood Watch have consistently demonstrated gallantry, resilience, and unwavering commitment in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents,”tbe quoted Governor Zulum.

“In recognition of these sacrifices and in appreciation of their steadfast dedication to peace and security, His Excellency has approved an upward review of the monthly allowance for each volunteer from ₦30,000.00 to ₦50,000.00, while leaders of the volunteer groups will now receive ₦150,000.00 each,” the Governor added.

The statement further said *This increase will take effect from January 2026, with a total of 45 leaders benefiting from the leadership allowance.”

“The enhanced allowance is expected to further boost their morale, strengthen operational effectiveness, and reinforce the resolve of the volunteers to continue supporting ongoing security operations. Iliya added.

Their invaluable contributions include the arrest of key insurgent commanders and the provision of actionable intelligence to security forces that has led to the prevention of attacks and the protection of lives and property across communities in the state.

The statement further said Governor Zulum commended the volunteers for their patriotism, courage, and selfless service, and call on them to re-dedicate themselves to duty, uphold discipline, and sustain their collaboration with security agencies in the collective quest to entrench peace, stability, and development across the state.