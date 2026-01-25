Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has approved an upward review of the monthly allowances for volunteers under the Borno Youth Empowerment Scheme, popularly known as the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Vigilantes, Hunters, and Neighbourhood Watch.

The monthly allowance for each volunteer has been increased from N30,000 to N50,000, while leaders of the volunteer groups will now receive N150,000 each.

This decision is expected to take effect from January 2026 and will cost the state government N232.4 million monthly.

“The upward review of the monthly allowance is a testament to the government’s commitment to supporting those who risk their lives daily to safeguard communities and restore lasting peace in the state,” said Mal Dauda Iliya,

Special Adviser on Media to Governor Zulum. Governor Zulum had previously increased the volunteers’ monthly allowances from N15,000 to N20,000 and later to N30,000 since assuming office in 2019.

The latest increase is aimed at boosting the morale of the volunteers and strengthening their operational effectiveness.

“The Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Vigilantes, Hunters, and Neighbourhood Watch have consistently demonstrated gallantry, resilience, and unwavering commitment in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents,” Governor Zulum said.

“Their invaluable contributions include the arrest of key insurgent commanders and the provision of actionable intelligence to security forces.”