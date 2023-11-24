Zulum Approves Road, Hostel For Federal Poly, N20m Grant For Hospital In Monguno

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has directed the construction of a 4km road network at Federal Polytechnic, Monguno and approved the grant of N20 million to General Hospital Monguno, as part of his commitment to education and healthcare delivery.

The Governor during a visit to the permanent cure of the Federal Polytechnic, Monguno yesterday also ordered the allocation of a building owned by the Borno State Government for use as a hostel by the polytechnic.

Governor Zulum directed that the road construction be executed in phases with the first phase to commence in January next year.

During the visit to the permanent site of the polytechnic which is under construction in Monguno town, Zulum said ” I have gone round the ongoing work here at the permanent site of the federal polytechnic, Monguno.

One of the challenges I have observed is the lack of a road network, therefore, the Borno State Government will construct about 4km road network in phases and in Sha Allah the first phase will commence in January next year”.

He assured the institution of the continuous support of the Borno State government and commended the management of the polytechnic for their commitment towards the completion of the ongoing work at the permanent site of the institution.

It would be recalled that the Borno State Government earlier approved N100m intervention to the polytechnic which included expansion works at a temporary site where the polytechnic currently operates with furniture and housing accommodation for the principal officers as a take-off intervention.

From the N100m, Zulum released N50m as a take-off grant in 2021 to assist the polytechnic in commencing academic activities.

Governor Zulum since 2019 provided support to federal institutions working in Borno, including the interventions on housing and laboratory facilities for the University of Maiduguri and UMTH, approval of the release of N50m and construction of staff houses for the Nigerian Army University, Biu, and allocation of a temporary site for the take-off of the Federal College of Education, Gwoza, among others.

Also, during a visit to General Hospital, Monguno, Governor Zulum approved the release of N20m to the Specialist Hospital Monguno for the hospital’s management to cater for the hospital’s immediate needs.

Zulum also ordered an incentive package to be distributed to all the staff who had reported to work at the time of his visit in order to motivate them.

The Governor approved that each member of senior staff receive N100,000 and food items while junior staff each receive N50,000 and food items.

Zulum in 2019 announced the upgrade of Monguno Hospital to a specialist status alongside Biu General Hospital in order to provide specialized medical services to the growing population.