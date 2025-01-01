Zulum Approves Rehabilitation, N500m Running Cost For Borno College

Share

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the rehabilitation of Mohammed Lawan College of Agriculture (MOLCA) Maiduguri with an additional N500 million in cash support.

The college was completely submerged in the September 10th flood which affected parts of Maiduguri Metropolis and the surrounding local government areas.

Governor Zulum announced the approval on Tuesday while addressing the management and staff of the college when he paid an assessment visit.

The governor noted that the government will embark on essential repairs, enhance academic facilities and provide modern teaching tools.

According to him, rehabilitation efforts will modernise the college’s infrastructure and ensure students have access to the necessary resources and facilities to thrive academically.

Zulum said, “I can see that this college needs a lot of support. Your existing facilities are not enough to provide the needed quality knowledge.

“Therefore, I want to announce that in sha Allah, we will provide more infrastructure to the school. We will build more classrooms, hostels, lecture theatres, and other facilities.

Zulum, however, charged the management of the school to use the N500m in investment that can generate revenue for the school and become self-reliant.

“I want the provost and staff of this college to put heads together and see how you will generate revenue. But I want you to understand that education is a social service; I am not saying that you generate revenue from tuition fees, no. You can invest in aquaculture, livestock, poultry, rain-fed agriculture and irrigation agriculture,” Zulum remarked.

Governor Zulum, in addition to the intervention, also disclosed that each of the 197 staff of the institution would receive N200,000, while each of the 937 students would get N100,000 to enable them to replace some of their belongings that were lost in the recent flood disaster.

He also directed the deployment of agricultural facilities and tools, including drip and sprinkler irrigation.

Zulum was accompanied by the Secretary to the Borno State Government, Bukar Tijani, an Elder Statesman, Musa Inuwa Kubo, and the Permanent Secretary of Government House, Mustapha Ali Busuguma, among many other senior officials.

