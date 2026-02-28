Zulum Approves New Site For Permanent NYSC Orientation Camp

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has proposed the relocation of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation camp from its current site within the city centre to Government Secondary School, Auno.

Governor Zulum identified sustainability, security, and future expansion as critical factors in his proposal.

Speaking during an inspection of the facility alongside the Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, and other management staff of the Corps, Zulum, on Friday, said the decision was driven by long-term planning rather than short-term convenience.

He said, “One of the key reasons I am proposing this location for the NYSC permanent orientation camp is sustainability. In the next one or two years, we may be hosting between 3,000 and 5,000 corps members. Keeping such a population within the town will create pressure on infrastructure.”

The Governor said that the ongoing construction of a bypass located about two to 2.5 kilometres from the site would enhance accessibility, while the Teaching Hospital—expected to be commissioned within the next two to three months—and the State University along the same axis further underscore the area’s strategic importance.

“This corridor is fast becoming a major institutional and development hub. If we are serious about long-term planning, we must move to a more spacious and strategic location,” Zulum said

According to the Governor, the facility includes two hostels with eight dormitories, a dining hall and kitchen, 26 classrooms with attached offices, seven laboratories, and 12 additional rooms, an overhead water tank and a functional solar-powered borehole. He added that the classrooms alone can accommodate between 1,300 and 1,500 corps members at a time.

On security, the Zulum assured that the location can be effectively fortified, noting the proximity of security formations and a military checkpoint in the area.

“If this place is deemed suitable after your assessment, we will strengthen the perimeter fence, improve security architecture, and install modern technological gadgets to prevent intrusion. Once properly secured, this location will be ideal,” he added.

Zulum pledged to provide accommodation for NYSC officials, including the possible acquisition of additional housing within the Federal Mass Housing Estate.

“As governor, I would rather invest public resources in a location that guarantees sustainability, expansion, and long-term value—not one that will soon become congested and inadequate,” he stressed.

In a remark, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, commended Zulum for what he described as a rare and forward-looking proposal to establish a permanent orientation camp in the state.

General Nafiu, “His Excellency’s offering is uncommon. It is futuristic and shows he is thinking far ahead of where we currently are. That is exactly where this scheme is growing into.”

The DG said that the Federal Government has, in recent years, increased the number of corps members mobilised annually, from 300,000 to 350,000, then 400,000, and now 450,000 in 2026.

General Nafiu emphasised that security remains a critical factor in the deployment of corps members nationwide. He lauded Governor Zulum for inviting the Garrison Commander and Theatre Intelligence Commander to participate in the assessment of the proposed site.

“His Excellency has graciously asked security commanders to join us in inspecting this land so they can properly advise on safety and other requirements,” he added.

The Secretary to the Borno State government, Hon. Bukar Tijani, explained that the Borno State Government developed the structure, but it was never put into operation, adding that the facility is fully fenced, with portions of the perimeter wall having collapsed due to animal intrusion and lack of use.