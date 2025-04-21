Zulum Approves N850m For Rehabilitation, Upgrade Of Boreholes In Flood Affected Areas

Share

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the release of N850 million for the procurement of pumps, accessories and other components necessary for the rehabilitation and upgrade of boreholes across Maiduguri and surrounding communities.

This is part of a decisive move to address water scarcity caused by the devastating flood of 10th September 2024 and to restore access to potable water in most affected areas.

The General Manager of Borno State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA), Dr Mohammed Musa Aliyu, disclosed this recently to journalists in Maiduguri.

“His Excellency, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the sum of N850 million for the procurement of pumps, accessories, and other spare parts required for the rehabilitation and upgrading of boreholes in Maiduguri and its environs.

“Suppliers have already commenced delivery of the required materials,” Dr Aliyu stated.

In addition, the GM said RUWASA has established a Rapid Response Team tasked with inspecting and repairing water facilities in flood-affected areas.

The team will be deployed across Maiduguri, Jere, Dikwa, Mafa, Gamboru Ngala, and other impacted local government areas to identify and address faulty boreholes.

“We have constituted a Rapid Response Team that will commence operations immediately. They will assess all affected areas and carry out necessary repairs.

“The team is expected to complete the assessment within two weeks and will work in close collaboration with professionals from the State Ministry of Water Resources and other relevant experts,” Dr Aliyu added.

Furthermore, Governor Zulum has approved the construction of additional waterworks in several communities across the state to further strengthen access to potable water.

Dr. Aliyu announced that new facilities will be established in Zarmari, Shaukari, Gubio, Gajiganna, Gajiram, Kaleri, and Mafa towns.

“This initiative builds upon previous achievements by the Zulum administration, which has already successfully completed waterworks projects in Pulka, Chibok, Azare in Hawul Local Government, Moramti-Konduga Local Government, and Ngarannam in Maiduguri Metropolis,” he concluded.

