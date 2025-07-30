Zulum Approves N1b Support Package For Kidney Transplant Patients

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has announced the approval of a N1 billion support package for the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) to facilitate kidney transplants for indigent patients from the state.

Governor Zulum made the announcement during the 110th General Meeting of the Committee of Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of Federal Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria, held at UMTH. The event also included the commissioning of several landmark projects at the hospital.

As part of the initiative, the governor authorized an immediate release of N250 million as the first tranche of the funding. This initial sum is earmarked to cover the cost of kidney transplants for 50 patients who are unable to afford the procedure. The remaining N750 million, according to the governor, will be disbursed in three instalments.

“I am pleased to announce that the Borno State Government will deposit the sum of N250 million to support kidney transplants for 50 patients. This is part of our total contribution of N1 billion to assist less privileged indigenes of the state,” Governor Zulum declared.

He reiterated the state’s commitment to supporting UMTH’s kidney transplant program and pledged continued partnership to ensure its sustainability. “This is only the beginning, I promise to do even more,” he added.

Commending UMTH for its growing reputation in specialized healthcare, Governor Zulum praised the hospital’s recent successful kidney transplant procedures, noting that both patients and donors were reported to be in good health. He described the development as a “landmark achievement” and a source of hope for patients, especially those with limited financial means.

In a related development, the governor disclosed that ten newly procured, fully-equipped ambulances would be deployed across health facilities by the end of the week to support the state’s Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MNMRI).

“As a government, we pledge our full support for the sustenance and scale-up of the MNMRI programme. We see this not as an isolated initiative, but as a core component of our broader health sector reform,” Zulum said.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening maternal and child healthcare, including comprehensive antenatal care, emergency obstetric services, skilled birth attendance, postnatal follow-up, and routine immunization to reduce preventable child mortality.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, lauded Governor Zulum for his collaborative approach to healthcare development, emphasizing the value of strong partnerships between state and federal governments.

“Governor Zulum exemplifies effective leadership by working closely with the federal government to enhance access to quality healthcare in Borno State,” Professor Pate said.

Earlier, the Chief Medical Director of UMTH, Professor Ahmed Ahidjo, expressed appreciation to the Borno State Government for its continuous support. He specifically cited the state’s N500 million intervention following the 2024 floods, which enabled the hospital to restore vital services including the renovation of the Trauma and Kidney Centres, procurement of essential medical supplies, and reactivation of its oxygen plant.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Minister of Health and Social Welfare Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate, members of the National Assembly, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe (GCON), the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Dr. Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Esther Didi Walson-Jack, former Deputy Governor Hon. Usman Mamman Durkwa, and over 70 Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors from across the country.