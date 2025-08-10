Zulum Approves Establishment Of Equipment Maintenance Unit

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has approved the establishment of a dedicated Equipment Maintenance Unit to ensure the optimal use and upkeep of heavy machinery owned by the state.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bukar Tijani, said the move aligns with the state’s ongoing development projects and recent procurement of heavy equipment.

The Unit, which will be domiciled in the Governor’s Office, is expected to provide proper oversight and coordination of all state-owned heavy machinery.

“This initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency, extend the lifespan of critical assets, and achieve significant cost savings,” the statement read.

Tijani described the creation of the unit as a strategic step toward effective management of government assets, in line with Governor Zulum’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and sustainable development.

The Unit will be headed by a qualified engineer with proven expertise in heavy equipment maintenance and management.