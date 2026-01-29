Zulum Approves Direct Payment Of LG Allocations – Kadafur

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the immediate commencement of direct payment of monthly statutory allocations to the accounts of the state’s 27 Local Government Areas.

The approval was announced by the acting governor, Alhaji Dr Umar Usman Kadafur, on Thursday after presiding over the swearing-in of 27 newly elected Local Government chairpersons.

Kadafur, who underscored Governor Zulum‘s administration’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions at the grassroots level, explained that the directive followed strict adherence to the Supreme Court’s judgment and to President Tinubu’s December 2025 call to the state governors.

He noted that it was designed to empower local government chairmen by giving them direct access to their funds.

The acting governor stated, “You should be accessible to your people. You know our governor is dedicated to developing our state.

“We are looking up to you at the grassroots to make sure whatever goes to the chairman of a local government, it should be transparent and accountable for every naira and kobo you receive.

Borno State, I dare you: Borno is the only state where local governments receive their allocation directly.

“This is a credit to his excellency and is out of transparency to ensure that governance requires collective hands on deck. He believes in the local government administrative process, which is why he approved giving you the money directly so you can go and work. The era of local government complaining about bureaucracy in approving funds for you is gone.

“We will continue to publish whatever is given to local government areas as part of our transparency in the state, so that you should be held accountable for every resource you have collected on behalf of the people.”

The acting governor also charged the newly sworn-in council chairpersons with the welfare of local government staff and the prompt payment of their salaries.

He said: “You must be guardians of every naira, running every project and programme with the pillars of our 10-year strategy. Focus on essentials that directly improve lives.

“Furthermore, I implore you to focus on the security and dignity of our people; there will be no more vanity projects. I direct your immediate attention to the welfare of local government staff.

“Timely payment of salary and entitlements is non-negotiable. In the same vein, ensure that all workers must report to their duty posts promptly, productivity and discipline must be restored.”

The ceremony was attended by the Chief Whip of the Senate, Mohammed Tahir Monguno; Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan; the State APC chairman, Bello Ayuba and former Deputy Governors Ali Abubakar Jata’Au and Usman Mamman Durkwa.

Other attendees were the member representing Jere, Engr Satomi Ahmad; the speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, represented by the House leader, Dige Mohammed; the Secretary to the Borno State Government; the Head of Service, Dr Amini Muhammad Ghuluze and other senior government and party officials.