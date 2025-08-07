New Telegraph

August 7, 2025
Zulum Approves Deployment Of Two Newly Appointed Commissioners

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has approved the deployment of two newly appointed commissioners to their respective ministries.

According to a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Bukar Tijani, Mr. Tarpaya Asariya, who was initially heading the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Inter-Governmental Affairs and Special Duties.

The statement further announced that Engr. Mohammed Habib has been appointed as the new Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment, while Ibrahim Hala-Hassan will now oversee the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism.

Governor Zulum directed that all handing and taking-over processes be carried out with immediate effect.

