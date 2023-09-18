Zulum Appoints New Rector For Ramat Polytechnic

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has given his approval for the appointment of Bukar Abubakar as the new Rector of Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri.

“Abubakar’s appointment was officially announced in a statement issued today, Monday, by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Mallam Isa Gusau.

New Telegraph understands that Abubakar was, until his latest appointment, the Deputy Rector, Administration, of the polytechnic.

“The new Rector was head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering Technology, from 2014 to 2019, Acting Director of the School of Engineering in 2016, Principal Lecturer from 2018 to 2021, Deputy Rector, Admin, from 2020, Chairman of staff Development Committee from 2020 to date, and Chief Lecturer from 2022 to date.

“The new Rector has close to 40 published and few unpublished research works in academic journals,” the statement said.

The appointee is affiliated with several professional organizations, including the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria, Nigeria Association of Vocational and Technical Educators, International Association of Engineers, and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.