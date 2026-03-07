Zulum Appoints Kori As Chief Investment Adviser

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has announced the establishment of a new investment board for the state.

The Governor also announced the appointment of Dr Sa’id Alkali Kori as Chairman and his Chief Investment Adviser.

The decision is considered a decisive step toward repositioning the state’s economic future and accelerating efforts to attract private investment for reconstruction and long-term development.

According to the statement, the office of the Chief Investment Adviser carries significant strategic importance, serving as a direct advisory channel to the governor on investment promotion, capital mobilisation, and economic partnerships.

“By entrusting this responsibility to Dr. Kori, an accomplished development strategist with regional experience but outside Borno’s traditional political structure, the governor appears to be pursuing a results-driven, technocratic approach to economic transformation.

“Dr. Kori’s professional credentials reflect extensive experience in development finance and infrastructure investment.

“A Ph.D holder and Chief Executive Officer with a track record of structuring over $200 million in infrastructure financing, he has played a significant role in delivering national-scale affordable housing initiatives.

“Beyond this, his advisory roles to the Governor of Yobe State and the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum position him within a broader regional framework of development cooperation.

“These credentials are expected to strengthen investor confidence in Borno State, particularly among international development institutions, private capital providers, and strategic partners seeking credible leadership for investment-driven growth,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, political analysts note that the role itself carries strong symbolic and operational significance.

Political analyst, Barr. Adetola Laguda, said the position of Chief Investment Adviser signals that investment promotion is now a core priority reporting directly to the governor.

He said: “The key question will be the extent of operational authority available to the office—particularly in addressing bureaucratic bottlenecks within critical ministries responsible for infrastructure, land administration, and project implementation.”

Dr. Kori will also chair the newly constituted investment board, which comprises senior government officials including permanent secretaries and directors from various ministries.

While designed to improve coordination across government institutions, the effectiveness of the board will depend largely on the ability of its members to align ministerial priorities with a unified investment agenda for the state.

Beyond the pursuit of large-scale capital inflows, stakeholders will also closely monitor how the new investment framework addresses grassroots economic recovery.

Governor Zulum’s appointment of Dr. Kori represents a calculated and forward-looking strategy: leveraging external expertise and professional networks to unlock investment opportunities for a state rebuilding after years of conflict.

As Borno continues its path toward recovery and economic renewal, the effectiveness of this technocratic appointment may well become a defining example of how strategic leadership can reshape investment outcomes in Nigeria’s post-conflict regions.