Zulum Appoints Chairman, Commissioners For Borno LG Commission

The Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, has approved the appointment of a Chairman and four Commissioners for the Borno State Local Government Service Commission.

Governor Zulum in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mallam Dauda Iliys, on Monday, said Alhaji Modu Alhaji will serve as Chairman of the commission.

The newly appointed chair, Alhaji Modu Alh Musa, previously served as Chief of Staff to the then-Government, now Vice President Kashim Shettima from December 2014 to May 2019.

He was also a member representing Abadam, Guzamala, Kukawa, and Mobar in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007.

Other appointees to serve as commissioners include Arc Yerima Saleh, Alhaji Ma’aji Abba Aji, Alhaji Adamu Timta, and Engr Mala Garba Barma.

Governor Zulum congratulated the appointees and expressed confidence in their ability to deliver on their responsibilities.

“I extend my congratulations to the Chairman and Commissioners on your appointments and urge you to demonstrate unwavering commitment and dedication to the advancement of the Local Government Service Commission.”, the statement said

Governor Zulum in a statement said the statement is subject to confirmation by the Borno State House of Assembly.

