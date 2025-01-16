Zulum Appoints Bundi Senior Technical Assistant On Print, Digital Communications

Share

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the appointment of Abdurrahman Ahmed Bundi as Senior Technical Assistant (STA) on Print and Digital Communications.

The appointment was announced on Wednesday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Malam Dauda Iliya, in Maiduguri.

Bundi graduated from the University of Maiduguri in 2011 and later obtained his master’s degree in Media Management from Middlesex University, London, United Kingdom.

He is a member of several professional organisations, including the African Public Relations Association (APRA) and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Hon. Bundi is a Fellow and member of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Social Media Analysts (NISMA).

He previously served as Special Assistant on State and National Welfare Programs to the then-Governor, now Vice President Kashim Shettima, from June 2017 to May 2019.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum also appointed him as Special Assistant on New Media, a position he held from June 2019 to May 2023.

Before this latest appointment, Governor Zulum had in June 2023 appointed Bundi as his Senior Special Assistant on New Media.

The statement noted that Zulum congratulated the appointee and expressed his anticipation for Bundi’s continued service in upholding Borno’s image.

Share

Please follow and like us: