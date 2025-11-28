Zularich Completes Phase 2 Residences, Splashes Gifts On Realtors

Fast growing real estate firm, Zularich Properties, has completed the Phase 2 of its luxury housing development project.

In a recent ceremony at the Zularich Residences Phase 2, Sangotedo, the company reinstated its commitment to fostering progressive housing development along the Lekki corridor, whilst rewarding its realtors.

As the Lekki corridor continues to develop, some estate firms are offering flexible payment options to reduce the economic burden of home ownership.

One of such firms is Zularich, offering installment payments up to one year to ease acquisition in its estates. Zularich Residences is a series of gated residential enclaves consisting of 4-bedroom maisonette duplexes and 2-bedroom apartments.

According to CEO, Dr. JohnPaul Enemuoh, Zularich focuses on creating secure and profitable real estate opportunities, with an emphasis on affordable and luxury housing projects along the Lekki-Epe axis.

Enemuoh said: “Despite the challenges of real estate development in the country, we have delivered consistently on our promises to our clients and realtors who sell our properties.”

Nevertheless, the real estate guru warns realtors against making lofty, exag- gerated promises to clients in efforts to sell properties. “For instance, if a client is coming from another country, you should educate them about electricity issues in Nigeria,” he added.

According to the Portfolio Manager, Billionaire Real- tors Group (BRG), a corpo- rate body of realtors in La- gos, some of the challenges of real estate development in Lagos include tough government policies, dealing with Omo Oniles (people who claim ancestral ownership of land and engage in illegal practices like land grabbing, extortion, and harassment), and demolitions by the government.

Okubena, who is also the CEO of Lekutrade properties, said “With dialogue amongst stakeholders, all these challenges can be resolved.

And I believe groups like the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) can dialogue with the Lagos state government to resolve some of these challenges.”

Lagos is one of the fastest growing cities in the world with over 600,000 new residents every year. The housing gap is huge, with over 3.4 million units needed.

“The housing deficit in Lagos is massive, and it will take the concerted efforts of both the government and the private sector to provide quality housing to the teeming population of the state,” said Dr. Hassan Ismail, CEO of Eystone Development.