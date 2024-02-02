Zuckerberg Apologises To Families in Fiery Senate Hearing

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologised to families who said their children had been harmed by social media, during a fiery hearing in the US Senate.

Zuckerberg – who runs Instagram and Facebook – turned to them and said “no- one should go through” what they had. He and the bosses of Tik-Tok, Snap, X and Discord were questioned for almost four hours by senators from both parties, reports the BBC.

Lawmakers wanted to know what they are doing to protect children online. Legislation is currently going through Congress which aims to hold social media companies to account for material posted on their platforms.