Zubby Micheal Speaks On Being Huge Fan Of Davido

Popular Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael has revealed that he is a big fan of Afrobeat singer, Davido as he shares his fond experience with the singer.

The movie star said he loves Davido because he is a great guy who loves to see people succeed.

He, however, recounted how he had seen Davido at an event and rushed happily to hug him, even though others thought he should have comported himself and acted like a celebrity too.

Zubby Michael further revealed that he was privileged to enter a private jet for the first time because of the singer and the experience has been one that remains fresh on his mind.

angel__steve said: “Normally who hate davido no suppose Dey see air breath”

peterr.deee said: “Forget it…… davido shares luxury thing as if it’s normal…

But FCs and outsiders when they see things like this insecurities go always dey chow them”

morre1x said: “Wizkid can never do this, that stingy man mtcheew”

