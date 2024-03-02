Zubby Micheal Counters Timini Egbuson, Says I’m Biggest Actor In Africa

Nollywood actor, Azubuike Michael Egwu, professionally known as Zubby Michael has described himself as the biggest actor in Africa.

Zubby Michael’s comment is coming barely a week after his junior colleague, Timini Egbuson declared himself the Biggest Actor in Africa during a recent interview.

Speaking on the development in the first episode of the Prime Video original reality show, ‘Ebuka Turns Up Africa,’ Zubby argued that he rather than Egbuson is the biggest Actor in Africa.

He said, “I was coming from Paris and we had to do this thing in the festivals, obviously being the best actor in Africa…I have been acting for about 13 years now and I’ve won awards. I’ve done everything basically and I believe I am the best.”

Michael inferred, “Stop f**king playing, he’s kidding. It’s not coming from a place of pride but I’m the biggest actor in Africa.”

To which Michael said, “Again, it’s not coming from a place of pride o, but I can buy Timini.”